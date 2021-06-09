M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,230,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,357 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Weyerhaeuser worth $80,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 107,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 247,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,748,000 after acquiring an additional 38,533 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 97,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,858. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.94. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

