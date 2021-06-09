M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 132,186 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 894,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 132,186 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $56,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at $651,730,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,381,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,185,000 after purchasing an additional 153,492 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,055 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,218,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,271,000 after purchasing an additional 543,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,197,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,876,000 after purchasing an additional 595,368 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.82. 49,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,653. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.38%.

BNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

