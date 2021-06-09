Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) will report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Microbot Medical.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03).

MBOT stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. Microbot Medical has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Microbot Medical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microbot Medical (MBOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.