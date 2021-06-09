Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Trust Investment Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,959 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 7.2% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $252.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

