MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $439.25.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $459.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $113.55 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 1.42.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $581,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total transaction of $7,758,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $53,647,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,794,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

