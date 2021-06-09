Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 424 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.35.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $252.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.69. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $147.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

