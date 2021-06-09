Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $225.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $155.65 and a 12-month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

