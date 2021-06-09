Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.59. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $95.07. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

