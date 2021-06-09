Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $2.05 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $930,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 87,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $121.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $164.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

