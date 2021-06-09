Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 178 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

UPS opened at $209.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.59 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

