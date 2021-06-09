Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $572.00

Shares of Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 572 ($7.47) and last traded at GBX 572 ($7.47), with a volume of 15652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($6.92).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Midwich Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 476.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £506.82 million and a P/E ratio of -123.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, insider Stephen Fenby sold 163,000 shares of Midwich Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47), for a total transaction of £806,850 ($1,054,154.69).

Midwich Group Company Profile (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

