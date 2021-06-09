Mining Core Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $37,204.00 (MCC)

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Mining Core Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mining Core Coin has a total market capitalization of $20,553.10 and $37,204.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00062275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.00229895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00212524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $476.72 or 0.01323943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,133.79 or 1.00349510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

