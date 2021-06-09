MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $351.05 million-381.58 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.39 million.

NYSE MNSO traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $22.64. 528,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,847. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.69. MINISO Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $340.28 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MINISO Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MINISO Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 430.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

