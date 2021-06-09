Minter Network (BIP) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Exchanges

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $33.70 million and approximately $49,575.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00062214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.62 or 0.00232272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.87 or 0.00213071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $451.06 or 0.01283608 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009670 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,253,203,450 coins and its circulating supply is 4,047,993,883 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

