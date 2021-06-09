Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

AVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $6,825,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mission Produce by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 2.2% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 96,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 3.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 77.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $22.36.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.