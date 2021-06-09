Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 194,040 shares.The stock last traded at $20.30 and had previously closed at $20.24.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 28.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $6,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $162,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mission Produce by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mission Produce by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 79,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mission Produce by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Mission Produce by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after purchasing an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

