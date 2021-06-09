Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 80 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,793 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.5% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,851,079,000 after buying an additional 179,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $2,359,174,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.03 on Wednesday, reaching $515.23. 47,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,233. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.81. The company has a market cap of $246.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.37 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

