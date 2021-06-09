Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $848,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.71. 14,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,797. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.37.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.