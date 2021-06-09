Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

DUK traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.13. 45,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

