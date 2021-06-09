Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3,387.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,065,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,292 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 412.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 105,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.79. The stock had a trading volume of 773,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,196,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.