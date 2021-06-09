Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 485 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,653,000 after purchasing an additional 44,220 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.49. 321,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,403,587. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $209.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

