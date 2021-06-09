Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,121,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,106,318 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of AT&T worth $183,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

T stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.14. 374,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,728,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $208.06 billion, a PE ratio of -83.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.