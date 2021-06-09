Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,394,093 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 430,296 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $260,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.26. The stock had a trading volume of 352,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,787,356. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.51. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $231.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

