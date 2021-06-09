Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 145,873 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $165,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in PayPal by 35.2% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 105,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,540,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,454,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.78. The company had a trading volume of 203,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,323. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.89 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $311.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,042 shares of company stock worth $12,695,319. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

