Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 38,863 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.39% of Norfolk Southern worth $236,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $275.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,461. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $166.00 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.70. The company has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

