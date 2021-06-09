Mitsui Mining & Smelting (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitsui Mining & Smelting (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:MMSMY opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

About Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells nonferrous metal products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts & Components, and Affiliates Coordination. It manufactures engineered powders comprising ultra-fine powders for electronic materials, powder metallurgy, and solder powders; rare metals, such as tantalumu and niobium oxides and carbides, and cerium oxide abrasives; battery materials, including hydrogen storage alloys, and lithium manganese oxides and nickel-lithium materials; catalysts; copper foils; PVD materials; and ceramics for electronic components.

