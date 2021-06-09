MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Sets New 1-Year High at $900.00

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 900 ($11.76) and last traded at GBX 870 ($11.37), with a volume of 67258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 870 ($11.37).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLE shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on MJ Gleeson from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 842 ($11.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on MJ Gleeson from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 862.58. The company has a market cap of £506.83 million and a PE ratio of 49.15.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

