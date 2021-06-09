Modern Investment Coin Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $1,348.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00028158 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004626 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 98.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000809 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 5,313,015 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

