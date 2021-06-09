Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will announce $6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.27. Moderna reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,148.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $203,736,201.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,872,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $879,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,808.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,150,235 shares of company stock worth $282,433,637 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 286,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,460,000 after acquiring an additional 189,307 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $213.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.43. Moderna has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $227.71.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

