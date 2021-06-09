Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 14.05%. Momo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share.

Shares of MOMO opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.54. Momo has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $22.05.

Get Momo alerts:

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 4.29%.

MOMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

About Momo

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.