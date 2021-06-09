Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 14.05%. Momo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share.
Shares of MOMO opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.54. Momo has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $22.05.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 4.29%.
About Momo
Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.
