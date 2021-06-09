Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. Monaker Group had a negative net margin of 5,992.37% and a negative return on equity of 91.87%.

MKGI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. 167,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,732. Monaker Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monaker Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Monaker Group worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

