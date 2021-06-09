Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. Monaker Group had a negative return on equity of 91.87% and a negative net margin of 5,992.37%.

NASDAQ MKGI opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77. Monaker Group has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monaker Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Monaker Group worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

