MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.79, for a total transaction of $300,790.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.85, for a total transaction of $303,850.00.

Shares of MDB opened at $320.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.81. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.27 and a 52-week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.47%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in MongoDB by 77.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in MongoDB by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

