MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.79, for a total transaction of $300,790.00.
- On Monday, March 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.85, for a total transaction of $303,850.00.
Shares of MDB opened at $320.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.81. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.27 and a 52-week high of $428.96.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in MongoDB by 77.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in MongoDB by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
See Also: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.