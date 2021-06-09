Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,300 shares during the period. Alarm.com accounts for about 3.4% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $23,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total transaction of $930,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,355,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,474 shares of company stock worth $13,035,122 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALRM. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,137. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

