Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.50. The stock has a market cap of $172.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

