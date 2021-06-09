Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.3% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 841,171 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,520,000 after buying an additional 506,401 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,196,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.26.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,817,192. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $172.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

