Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Cummins by 40.0% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,922,000 after acquiring an additional 26,595 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 521,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $259.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.61 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

