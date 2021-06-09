Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 161 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,919 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $42,845,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 524,645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $160,195,000 after buying an additional 20,464 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,399 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,213,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $278.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.91. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.