Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,198,000 after acquiring an additional 908,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,769,000 after acquiring an additional 125,421 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,466,000 after acquiring an additional 255,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,561 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

D opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

