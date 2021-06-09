Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Cap Reaches $378,206.09

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 52.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $378,206.09 and approximately $11,058.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 129.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,940,048 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.