Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 4,709 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $459,174.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,008,203.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $1,210,301.35.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $4,340,346.50.

On Monday, April 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,558 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $162,172.22.

On Monday, March 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $963,410.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $229,814.55.

On Thursday, March 11th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 17,922 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $1,785,568.86.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 22,327 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.30, for a total transaction of $2,217,071.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth $51,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

