Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren Sells 4,395 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,395 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $428,556.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Tuesday, April 13th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 22,093 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $2,302,311.53.

On Friday, April 9th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,912 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $200,492.32.

On Monday, March 29th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $511,026.72.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,327 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $615,806.91.

Natera stock opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.32. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.