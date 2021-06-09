National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Increased to C$104.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NTIOF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $76.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.23.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.