Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NAV stock opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.47 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.22. Navistar International has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.58.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

