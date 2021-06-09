Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

NLLSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Panmure Gordon began coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

NLLSF stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54. Nel ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.