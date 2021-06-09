Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 437,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after purchasing an additional 140,047 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 100,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITM stock opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

