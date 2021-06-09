Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 129,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

