NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Chiyue Cheung Sells 14,400 Shares

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $151,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chiyue Cheung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

On Wednesday, April 14th, Chiyue Cheung sold 37,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $441,375.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Chiyue Cheung sold 11,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $134,895.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $131,171.04.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.62. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NPTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 525.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after acquiring an additional 761,781 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth $8,043,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth $6,592,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 26.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 398,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $3,000,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.