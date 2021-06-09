NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) – William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NetApp in a research note issued on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the data storage provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Longbow Research upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.37.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $81.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.64. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of NetApp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in NetApp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in NetApp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in NetApp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

