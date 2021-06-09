Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,082 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $492.39 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $412.45 and a one year high of $593.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $218.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

